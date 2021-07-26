Rachael Rollins nominated to be Massachusetts U.S. attorney

In this June 26, 2018, file photo, Suffolk County District Attorney Democratic candidate Rachael Rollins addresses an audience in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Rachael Rollins, who has pushed for progressive criminal justice reforms as the first woman of color to serve as a district attorney in Massachusetts, is being nominated by President Joe Biden to become the state’s top federal prosecutor.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Rollins, who has led the Suffolk County district attorney’s office since 2019, would become the first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.

Rollins would be just the second woman to head the state’s federal prosecutors’ office.

Carmen Ortiz became the first woman and first Hispanic to serve as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts in 2009.