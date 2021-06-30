Rabid raccoon attacks Massachusetts woman in her backyard

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Malden woman is undergoing a series of shots after she was attacked by a racoon in her backyard.

WCVB reports that Laurie Rose had gone outside to put her chicken in its pen when she saw the raccoon. She said the animal grabbed a hold of her heel and would not let go.

Her husband ran outside to help but he said it was challenging because he is blind. He said he hit the raccoon several times with a pan before it released Rose’s ankle.

The couple called the police. The animal was put down by the officer when it charged at him.

Malden Animal Control warned not to approach wild animals and to vaccinate pets.