Push to prioritize vaccine access to minority communities in Mass.

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks after touring the DCU Center as it gears up to be used as a COVID-19 field hospital for the second time in Worcester, Mass. The Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday, Dec. 10, that Baker did not overstep his authority when he issued sweeping orders to close businesses to control the spread of the coronavirus. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is being urged by a coalition of community activists and medical professionals to give the state’s Black and immigrant communities priority access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The letter signed by more than 250 people and delivered Monday said the state has not done enough to protect those communities.

The Republican governor has already pledged to set aside 20% of the state’s vaccine supply for cities and towns with high infection rates, and acknowledged the coronavirus’s impact on those communities.

The letter was provided by the Chelsea Collaborative, or La Colaborativa, a nonprofit that has been leading the humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

Providence

