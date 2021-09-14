Public wake held for Massachusetts marine killed in Kabul

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted:

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The flag-draped casket of a Marine from Massachusetts killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan last month has been carried by her fellow Marines into a stadium while hundreds of people lined up outside for a chance to pay their respects.

Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo was among 13 U.S. service members who died in the Aug. 26 bombing at the Kabul airport, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

She was screening women and children. Her family watched solemnly as the casket entered Veterans Memorial Stadium in her hometown of Lawrence on Tuesday, near pictures of the other 12 service members killed.

