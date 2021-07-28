Provincetown coronavirus cluster grows to about 830 cases

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — More than 830 confirmed cases have now been linked to a coronavirus cluster in Provincetown.

Town Manager Alex Morse said in a social media update Wednesday that of the cases, 501 are Massachusetts residents, 210 of whom live in Provincetown.

The rest are out-of-state visitors. The numbers are cumulative and do not represent the number of people currently infected.

Seven cases have required hospitalization but no deaths have been associated with the cluster.

The town Select Board and Board of Health last Sunday unanimously voted to reinstate an indoor mask mandate.