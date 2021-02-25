Providence teen charged in armed carjacking, police pursuit

AVON, Mass. (WPRI) — A 16-year-old Providence boy was arrested Wednesday night and charged with stealing a car at gunpoint and leading Massachusetts State Police on a pursuit.

According to state police, Avon officers responded to a reported carjacking around 10 p.m. at the Walmart on Route 28 in Avon, during which a silver handgun was shown.

A short time later, a state police K-9 unit spotted a vehicle matching the description on Route 28 and caught up with it to confirm it was the stolen car.

After the suspect stopped behind a liquor store and the trooper pulled up behind him with his lights activated, the teen took off at a high rate of speed heading south on Route 28, police said.

The teen then veered left, crossed through the northbound lane and crashed through a fence and into a home’s front porch, according to police.

The teen was the only person inside the car, police said, and he was checked on scene by EMS but refused medical treatment.

He was released to a family member after being booked on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, speeding, and lights and marked lanes violations.