Providence man pleads guilty to role in five bank robberies

Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Providence man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to five bank robberies that occurred in 2018.

Dong Lee, 50, was charged in October 2018, along with Charles Lamont Wheeler, 46, of Weymouth, who pleaded guilty in March 2020.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, both Lee and Wheeler were responsible for robberies at the following banks, all of which occurred in 2018:

  • Santander Bank in Andover on Sept. 8.
  • Berkshire Bank in Boston on Sept. 8
  • Rockland Trust in Braintree on Sept. 12
  • Abington Savings Bank in Avon on Sept. 14
  • Crescent Credit Union in Brockton on Sept. 14

Both Lee and Wheeler were arrested following a high-speed chase by the Massachusetts State Police following the pair of robberies on Sept. 14.

Lee’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 16 and Wheeler’s is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Providence

