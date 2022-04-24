PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated statutory rape of a child in Massachusetts.

According to Hanson, Massachusetts, Police Chief Michael Miksh, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, their department was made aware of a video that was posted on social media showing the alleged suspect, later identified as Jared Soltys, 23, of Providence, with a minor.

When officers arrived in the Pleasant St. area where Soltys was, they spoke with both him and the alleged victim.

After talking with them, officers charged Soltys with aggravated statutory rape of a child and procuring liquor to a person under 21.

Soltys is being held on $20,000 bail at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility.

He is expected to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Monday.

The incident is still under investigation.