Providence man accused of crashing stolen car in Massachusetts

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole a car and crashed it in Massachusetts, according to police.

Police in West Boylston responded to Thomas Street around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a car had crashed into a pole.

The vehicle was abandoned when officers arrived on scene. While checking the car’s registration, police said the officers learned it had been reported stolen from a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot in Providence.

The suspected driver, identified by police as Domingo Ortega, was ultimately tracked by a Massachusetts State Police K-9 to nearby Sterling, where he was arrested.

Domingo, 35, has been charged with using a motor vehicle without authority, negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.