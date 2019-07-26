MBTA service resumes after Providence-bound commuter rail train catches fire

CANTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Commuter rail service was delayed after an MBTA commuter rail train bound for Providence caught fire in Canton Thursday night.

The fire broke out in the train’s engine around 8:30 p.m. when the train was stopped at the Canton Junction Station.

No one was hurt, but some cabins filled up with smoke.

UPDATE: Providence-bound @MBTA_CR train catches fire, forcing riders off in Canton. Hear from passengers next on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/QJ2H5d2cCI — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) July 26, 2019

“They said it was something with the smokestack and we shouldn’t be concerned, that the train will put it out naturally and they’re gonna keep going and the train will move forward,” said passenger Ainslie Gibbs. “People got on, I did not, and within a minute of people getting on, they told people to get back off.”

Keolis Commuter Services said the train was smoking heavily due to a “short and contained fire in the engine.”

In a press release, Keolis said that fire was extinguished when the engine was shut down.

The train was sent to a maintenance facility for inspection.