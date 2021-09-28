Protestors chain themselves to boat outside Gov. Baker’s Massachusetts home

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have arrested several people who chained themselves to a large boat outside of Gov. Charlie Baker’s home Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to the Swampscott residence around 7 a.m. and ordered the demonstrators to unchain themselves and disperse.

When the group refused and continued to obstruct traffic, troopers cut the devices connecting the protestors to the boat and took seven people into custody, according to state police.

Six of the demonstrators arrested were chained to the boat, police said, while the seventh was on top of the vessel. Those individuals have not yet been identified.

The boat is now being removed from the roadway.