Protest set for Boston Common as suburb mops up after riot

BOSTON (AP) — Protesters are preparing to gather anew on Boston Common to denounce police brutality against people of color, and authorities are mopping up after violent demonstrations overnight in a restive suburb.

Black Lives Matter called for more peaceful protesting aimed at ending white-on-black brutality.

Demonstrators planned to gather on the Common at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, after a night of largely peaceful protests in Franklin Park.

Things took a violent turn Tuesday night in Brockton, a city south of Boston with a large black population. Police there used tear gas and pepper spray to break up protesters rallying in front of the police station as they hurled bottles and other objects at officers.