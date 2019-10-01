Prosecutors want 10 months for man who threatened Boston Globe

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Boston Globe Threats Arrest_1535660186826

Cars are parked in the driveway of Robert Chain’s house in the Encino section of Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Chain, who was upset about The Boston Globe’s coordinated editorial response to President Donald Trump’s attacks on the news media, was arrested Thursday for threatening to travel to the newspaper’s offices and kill […]

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending that the California man who threatened to kill employees of The Boston Globe be sentenced to 10 months in prison.

In a Monday court filing, prosecutors also recommended that Robert Chain pay the Globe more than $16,000, the amount the newspaper spent on additional security expenses following his threats.

The Los Angeles man was arrested in August 2018 after he made 14 calls threatening the lives of Globe staff because the newspaper called on media organizations to denounce President Trump’s attacks on the press.

In May, he pleaded guilty to seven counts of making threatening communications in interstate commerce.

Chain’s attorney says his client “deeply regrets his inexcusable actions” and is recommending time served and three years of probation.

Chain is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams