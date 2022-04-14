NORFOLK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man accused of wearing a wig and sneaking into a women’s bathroom at the Wrentham Outlets last year was arrested again after investigators discovered he had also recorded a young girl undressing in her bedroom, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Jacob Guerrero, 23, was taken into custody in California Thursday. Guerrero moved there a couple of months after his initial arrest despite being ordered not to leave Massachusetts, according to Boston 25.

Investigators assigned to Guerrero’s case learned that, on top of taking photos of unsuspecting young girls in bathroom stalls while disguised as a woman, he also recorded a naked 11-year-old girl as she changed in her bedroom in Norfolk, according to Rollins.

Rollins said the recording of the Norfolk girl dates back to last March, several months before Guerrero was caught snapping pictures in a women’s bathroom with pen cameras attached to his shoes.

Guerrero is accused of climbing on top of a garage attached to the victim’s home to record her changing. Investigators also believe Guerrero staked out her house two weeks leading up to the recording, since Rollins said he had notes on his phone regarding the time of day the victim and her siblings arrived home, showered and changed clothes each night.

Rollins said Guerrero also had similar notes on his phone for other Massachusetts residences.

Guerrero has been charged with sexually exploiting a child, in addition to the 12 counts of possessing child pornography he’s facing in the Wrentham case.

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.