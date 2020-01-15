Prosecutors: Boston officer wrote fake ticket

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a Boston police officer so infuriated after a confrontation with another driver on an area highway sent the man a fake $790 citation and a nasty note that read “Try fighting this… I dare you!”

Officer Christopher Curtis was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Tuesday to forgery, witness intimidation, and misleading an investigation.

Neither he nor his attorney commented outside of court. Curtis is on unpaid administrative leave, a Boston Police Department spokesman said.

The ticket stemmed from a confrontation on Interstate 93 last March. Despite the warning, the other driver decided to challenge it.