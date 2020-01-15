Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show

Prosecutors: Boston officer wrote fake ticket

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a Boston police officer so infuriated after a confrontation with another driver on an area highway sent the man a fake $790 citation and a nasty note that read “Try fighting this… I dare you!”

Officer Christopher Curtis was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Tuesday to forgery, witness intimidation, and misleading an investigation.

Neither he nor his attorney commented outside of court. Curtis is on unpaid administrative leave, a Boston Police Department spokesman said.

The ticket stemmed from a confrontation on Interstate 93 last March. Despite the warning, the other driver decided to challenge it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com