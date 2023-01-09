COHASSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has not been seen since New Year’s Day appeared in court Monday morning.

Brian Walshe, 46, was arraigned on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe.

Prosecutors say police found blood and a knife with some blood on it in the couple’s basement.

Brian Walshe said that on Jan. 2 he only left his home to take his son to get ice cream, according to prosecutors, however, surveillance showed him at a home improvement store around 4 p.m. where he allegedly bought hundreds of dollars’ worth of cleaning supplies.

He was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail and is due back in court at a later date.

Ana Walshe was last seen by a relative early on Jan. 1 when it was presumed she was headed to the airport to go to Washington, D.C., but police can’t confirm she got on a plane.

Officials said her phone pinged at the couple’s home on Jan. 2, which is a day after she allegedly left.

On Friday, her former home in Cohasset went up in flames, but police say it was accidental and unrelated to her disappearance.

Brian Walshe was on home confinement awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to several charges related to a 2018 fraud case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.