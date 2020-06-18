Prosecutor: Man disguised as UPS driver killed ex-neighbor

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor says a man who fatally shot his former neighbor when she answered the door at her Braintree home disguised himself as a UPS driver and hid his gun inside a box.

Robert Bonang was ordered held without bail during his arraignment via videoconference.

He pleaded not guilty to killing 59-year-old Laurie Melchionda.

Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor said a teenager who was babysitting children nearby on Wednesday saw Bonang walk up to Melchionda’s door, wearing a surgical mask and brown jacket and carrying a box.

Connor said the teen was walking away with the children when she heard screaming and turned around to see Bonang shooting Melchionda with the gun from the box.