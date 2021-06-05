Procession held for Worcester police office who drowned trying to save teen

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A procession was held Saturday morning for a Worcester police officer who drowned while trying to save a teenager.

First responders lined the streets, paying respect to 38-year-old Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, as his body was taken from UMass Memorial Medical Center to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Familia was a father, husband, friend and most of all, a hero.

“This is the type of person Manny was, someone who laid down his life, for someone else’s child,” said Mayor Joseph Petty. “Officer Familia died tragically, in the line of duty, doing what he was trained to do, to serve and protect the residents of our city.”

His death is weighing heavy on the hearts of those in Worcester, as someone who spent his last moments, trying to help someone else.

On Friday, Familia was one of five officers that jumped into a pond at Green Hill Park, to help save three teenagers who were struggling to stay afloat.

A five-year veteran of the force, Familia is being remembered for his selfless devotion to the city he served.

“Officer Familia leaves behind his wife Jennifer, two children, his daughter, and his son. and his parents. We would like to express out deepest condolences to his family and his friends,” said Worcester Police Chief Steven Sergeant.

Right now, no funeral plans have been released, however that information should be available soon.