BOSTON (WPRI) — The body of Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci was escorted in a procession to a funeral home in Stoneham, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Bucci died following a crash involving a large tanker truck on I-93 on Thursday night.

Trooper Bucci, 34, was pulling over to assist a disabled motorist when the crash occurred, and the force of the impact pushed the cruiser, which had its blue lights activated, off the roadway.

Bucci was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Saturday afternoon’s procession traveled from the medical examiner’s office in Boston, down I-93 north and ended at Barile Funeral home on Main Street in Stoneham.

Fellow police officers and members of the community lined the route and an American flag hung from two fire ladder trucks.

State police said Bucci had only been a trooper for two years, but it was her dream job. She graduated from Andover High School and Middlesex Community College.

No charges have been filed at this time and the incident remains under investigation.