Principal attacked at Boston school; female student charged

Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old girl is facing charges after the principal of a Boston school was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital after an assault.

Police say the principal at Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood was attacked at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An officer assigned to the school responded and took the 16-year-old student into custody. She faces multiple counts of assault and battery in juvenile court.

The reason for the attack was not disclosed.

Boston schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius called the assault disturbing and completely unacceptable.

