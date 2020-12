TOWNSEND, Mass. (WPRI) — A four-alarm fire broke out at a church rectory in Massachusetts early Monday morning.

Crews responded to St. John the Evangelist Church around 2 a.m. in Townsend, which is near the New Hampshire Border.

News outlets in Boston say the priest was taken to a nearby hospital with burns to his hands but has since been released.

It is unclear what cause the fire.