Previously postponed Boston Marathon now canceled
Previously postponed Boston Marathon now canceled

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, the elite men break from the start of the 123rd Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass. The 2020 Boston Marathon, which was rescheduled to run on Sept. 14th, was canceled Thursday May 28, 2020 for the first time in its 124-year history due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon has been outright canceled.

The race had been postponed from April to Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as moe information is provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

