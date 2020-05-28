Previously postponed Boston Marathon now canceled

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon has been outright canceled.
The race had been postponed from April to Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as moe information is provided.
by: The Associated PressPosted: / Updated:
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon has been outright canceled.
The race had been postponed from April to Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as moe information is provided.
*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*
Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »
Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»