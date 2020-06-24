Poll: More than half of Mass. residents believe racism is a problem in the state

BOSTON (WPRI) — The results of a Suffolk University poll on race relations released Wednesday revealed four out of five people in Massachusetts believe police don’t treat Black people equally.

The survey was conducted from June 18-21 in conjunction with WGBH News, The Boston Globe, Mass Live, and Statehouse News.

The poll followed weeks of protests calling for racial justice and defunding police prompted by the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a Black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for more than eight minutes while other officers stood by. The incident was captured on video.

Of the 500 Massachusetts residents polled, 79% said they view Floyd’s death as a sign of broader problems in how police treat those who are Black, compared to viewing it as an isolated incident.

More than 76% believe in general, police treat Black people differently, though results show just under 50% percent believed this about their own city or town.

Participants were also asked, “Do you believe the color of your skin has ever helped you or hurt you in life? Or hasn’t made a difference one way or the other?”

Roughly 38% said it has not made a difference one way or the other, 43% said it helped them, and 15% said it hurt them.

(Story continues below.)

It’s worth noting that just over 75% of those polled identified themselves as White/Caucasian, while nearly 9% identified as Black/African American.

The poll also delved into questions about defunding police, and just over 50% of residents said they believe funding should be reduced and the money should be transferred to social services.

A resounding 88% polled said they think police officers’ body camera footage should be public, if available, in all incidents where officers use force. A majority of residents also added that things like tear gas, rubber bullets, choke holds, and military style vehicles should not be allowed in Massachusetts.

(Story continues below.)

More than half of those polled said they believe racism is a problem in Massachusetts, with 29% overall saying it’s serious and 9% overall saying it’s the most serious problem facing the Commonwealth.

The first half of the poll also asked about the pandemic and Gov. Charlie Baker’s handling of it.

Read through the full survey results here »