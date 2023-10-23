FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — The investigation continues after a once-missing Franklin teenager was found safe over the weekend.

The Franklin Police Department announced Monday that the 15-year-old girl has since been reunited with her family.

Officers found the teenager at a Hopkinton home Saturday after receiving a tip that she may have been staying there.

The teenager left home on her own free will as a runaway, according to police. Detectives believe that she was assisted by an adult throughout the entirety of her nearly two-week disappearance.

Though it does not appear that she was abducted or held against her will, police said those who assisted her may be charged at a later date.