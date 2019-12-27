Police trying to ID man who robbed Framingham Starbucks at gunpoint

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the man they believe robbed a rest stop Starbucks at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who allegedly forced his way inside through a door employees use.

Police said since the Starbucks is located along the Massachusetts Turnpike, it only offers drive-thru service and has no entrance for customers.

Two employees were working at the time of the robbery and police said the man — who wore a black ski mask — took off with a significant amount of cash.

Police said the suspect was seen driving off in a small black SUV parked on Audrea Road — which is located behind the rest stop plaza.

Police also received reports that a person matching the suspect’s description was seen outside the same Starbucks Tuesday morning, two days prior to the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police at (781) 431-5050.