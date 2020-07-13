Police: Trooper’s cruiser vandalized in Quincy garage

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a cruiser had its windows smashed while it was parked in a garage in Quincy.

State Police said the trooper to which the cruiser is assigned went to the car early Monday and discovered that the front driver and passenger window as well as the rear passenger window had been broken.

Police say it appears the cruiser was rummaged through but they don’t believe anything was taken.

The car was parked in a garage at 1 Brook Rd.. Police say it was vandalized some time between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:50 a.m. Monday.

Officials say State Police detectives, Crime Scene Services troopers, and a State Police chemist are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour