Police: Teen vandalized Plymouth Rock, 10 other landmarks

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — After reviewing hours worth of surveillance footage, police have determined a 17-year-old boy is responsible for covering 11 landmarks with graffiti, including Plymouth Rock.

Police have been investigating the vandalism since it was first discovered last week. The following landmarks were found covered in red spray paint:

Plymouth Rock on Water Street

Pilgrim Maiden in Brewster Garden

Four Fathers Monument on Allerton Street

Memorial Bench in Brewster Garden

Concrete platform at Pilgrim Memorial State Park

Decorative rock and cement at the Town Boat Ramp

Town Map at the corner of Main and North Streets

Four decorative scallop shells throughout the downtown and waterfront area

Police said they plan to charge the teen with one count of trespassing at Plymouth Rock Portico and 11 counts of felony vandalism.

Earlier this week, Plymouth’s 9/11 Memorial was also found vandalized, though not with red spray paint. It’s unclear whether the teen accused of vandalizing Plymouth Rock also vandalized the 9/11 Memorial.