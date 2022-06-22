GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old man died Wednesday after jumping into a quarry in Gloucester, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police were called to the quarry, known to locals as Vernon’s Pit, for reports of a swimmer who did not resurface.

The teenage victim was at the quarry with friends, one of whom jumped with him off of a high rock into the water below, according to police.

Divers recovered the victim two hours after he jumped into the water. Police said he was rushed to Addison Gilbert Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.