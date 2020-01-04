Police: Suspected members and associate of motorcycle club arrested on firearms charges

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police arrested four suspected members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and one alleged associate on firearms charges Friday afternoon at a Motel 6 in Brockton.

State police say the suspects, who are all from out-of-state, were in Brockton to attend a memorial service for a local member.

Members of the department’s Gang Unit conducted the investigation at the Motel 6 on Westgate Drive that led to the seizure of seized six unlawfully-carried firearms. A knife, brass knuckles, ammunition and 4 grams of crystal methamphetamine were also seized.

The following suspects were transported to State Police Middleborough barracks for booking:

  • Matthew Miles, 41, McMinniville, Tennessee
  • Pedro Tapia, 51, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • Matthew Ballingham, 43, Waterbury, Connecticut
  • Edward Mahon, 61, Cornwall, Vermont
  • Margaret Cahill, 29, Westmont, Illinois

All of the suspects made bail and are due in Brockton District Court next week.

