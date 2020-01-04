Police: Suspected members and associate of motorcycle club arrested on firearms charges

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police arrested four suspected members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and one alleged associate on firearms charges Friday afternoon at a Motel 6 in Brockton.

State police say the suspects, who are all from out-of-state, were in Brockton to attend a memorial service for a local member.

Members of the department’s Gang Unit conducted the investigation at the Motel 6 on Westgate Drive that led to the seizure of seized six unlawfully-carried firearms. A knife, brass knuckles, ammunition and 4 grams of crystal methamphetamine were also seized.

The following suspects were transported to State Police Middleborough barracks for booking:

Matthew Miles, 41, McMinniville, Tennessee

Pedro Tapia, 51, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Matthew Ballingham, 43, Waterbury, Connecticut

Edward Mahon, 61, Cornwall, Vermont

Margaret Cahill, 29, Westmont, Illinois

All of the suspects made bail and are due in Brockton District Court next week.