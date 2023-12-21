DANVERS, Mass. (WPRI) — Troopers have arrested a Lawrence man accused of raping a woman and holding her against her while wielding a meat cleaver, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Rene Montes, 55, was taken into custody Thursday morning in Methuen. He’s been charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim told detectives Montes attacked her with a meat cleaver inside her Danvers home early Wednesday morning. She claimed Montes raped and assaulted her while holding her against her will.

The woman was eventually able to escape and report the assault to authorities. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for various injuries.

Troopers found the meat cleaver while searching her home for evidence of the assault.

Montes was ordered held without bail pending a hearing scheduled for next month.