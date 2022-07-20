ANDOVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a stolen car on I-495 was wanted for robbing banks in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to police.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Anthony Miele, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an hours-long standoff on a grass median between I-495 North and South in Andover.

Miele, according to police, showed up at Bluestone Bank in Norton Monday afternoon nearly an hour after it had closed for the day.

Employees still inside the bank told detectives he was wearing all black clothing, a black face mask and a ballistic vest when he walked up to the front door and tried to open it.

Miele was visibly frustrated that the door was locked, the employees told police. Police said Miele aggressively tried to open the door before giving up and taking off in a car reported stolen out of Connecticut.

Police notified surrounding departments to be on the lookout for Miele, who detectives believe was also responsible for bank robberies in Easton and Lincoln last month.

Then, on Tuesday evening, a Massachusetts State Police sergeant spotted the stolen car parked outside the Digital Federal Credit Union in Methuen with Miele in the driver’s seat.

Police said the sergeant followed Miele in an unmarked cruiser as he left the bank. But when the sergeant and another trooper attempted to pull him over, Miele floored it through several side streets and onto Route 28 South.

Miele led the troopers on a brief pursuit before suddenly pulling into the grass median on I-495 and parking his car, according to police.

When the troopers approached the vehicle, police said Miele was holding a handgun to his head.

The troopers immediately called for backup and shut down the highway in both directions. Troopers attempted to persuade Miele to surrender peacefully for nearly two hours hours before police said he fired his weapon once and “inflicted massive injury to himself.”

Miele was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said no officers fired their weapons and his death has been ruled a suicide.

The highway reopened overnight, though traffic was backed up for miles in both directions throughout the ordeal.

The incident remains under investigation.