Police: Suspect in armed home invasion hid from officers in rolled-up rug

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police arrested the suspect in an armed home invasion after finding him in an unusual hiding spot, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Tyler Rawson, 26, of Worcester, was taken into custody by the violent fugitive apprehension team after he was found inside a rolled-up rug on the roof of his home.

Police began looking for Rawson after a home invasion was reported earlier that day in Northborough.

While searching Rawson’s Culter Street home, officers didn’t find him, but became suspicious when one trooper noticed debris, building materials and piles of trash on the roof.

Police said when the trooper went to check the roof, he found Rawson hiding inside the rug.

Rawson was arrested on charges of home invasion, breaking and entering a building to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, making threats, and several gun violations.