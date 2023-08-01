FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old man is facing a variety of charges after he allegedly drove a stolen car to the Foxboro public safety building and ransacked vehicles parked outside.

Nicholas Sergent, of Millis, was arrested Monday morning after he was captured on the building’s surveillance cameras, according to Foxboro police.

Just after 5 a.m., an officer watched as Sergent drove over the grass by the fire station, then got out and started rummaging through vehicles in the parking lot. Police said it was later discovered that the vehicle he was driving had recently been stolen.

More vehicles were reportedly broken into at a nearby apartment complex, police said.

Sergent was arraigned Monday on the following charges:

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Larceny under $1,200

Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle (4 counts)

Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage (2 counts)

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Marked lanes violation

Detectives believe that more vehicles may have been broken into overnight, so additional charges could be filed against Sergent.

Anyone who believes they were a victim or has information is asked to call (508) 543-1212.