ANDOVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A section of I-495 was completely shut down for hours Tuesday night as police negotiated with an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a car.

Massachusetts State Police closed the highway in both directions near the Lawrence/Andover line while trying to coax the man out of the vehicle.

Roughly an hour into the standoff, police said the suspect suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital where his condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the standoff, including why the man barricaded himself in the car on the highway in the first place.