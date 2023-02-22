BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police said are searching for drivers who may have caused a crash that killed a Hanson man and sent two other people to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on I-93 North near Exit 6 in Braintree. Police said a pickup truck was hit by a car and both vehicles went off the road.

The driver of the truck, 46-year-old Michael Wojdag, died as a result of the crash, while a 45-year-old woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The five occupants of the car were not hurt and they remained at the scene to talk to troopers, police said.

The investigation led police to believe that two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly racing each other, when one hit the car and forced it into the truck.

Anyone with information on vehicles that may have been involved in the crash or were seen traveling at high speeds on I-93 around the time of the crash is asked to call the Milton Barracks at (617) 698-5840 or the Troop H Detective Unit at (617) 740-7544.