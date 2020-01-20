Police searching for missing Franklin woman

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are looking for a Franklin woman who was reported missing last Friday.

Kayla Quagan, 35, was last seen on Friday morning.

Police believe Quagan may be driving a 2009 gray Honda with a Massachusetts registration 8JC415. She was also last seen with her small dog named Jimmy.

At this time, police said Quagan remains in the area and has been seen on local surveillance footage.

“Franklin Police remain committed to ensuring Quagan’s well being, however, at this time there is no indication that she remains out of contact other than by her own choice,” the police department said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at (508) 528-1212.