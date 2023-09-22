HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Massachusetts State Police are searching for a suspect in Holyoke Friday after a State Police Trooper was hit and dragged by a vehicle.

According to State Police, around 3:00 p.m. Friday a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on I-91 North at the Holyoke rest area. The car attempted to drive off, which caused the trooper to be struck and dragged. The trooper was injured and has been taken to the hospital.

The vehicle crashed further up the road, but the suspect ran into the woods. Police are now searching for that suspect near I-91 North and Route 5.

We will continue to update this article as soon as more information becomes available.