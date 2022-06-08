PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Plainville teenager.

Courtesy: Plainville Police Department

The Plainville Police Department said Keegan Jones, 17, was last seen Tuesday leaving King Philip Regional High School around 5:15 p.m.

Police said Jones doesn’t have his cell phone with him.

Jones has blue eyes and long brown hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and khaki shorts.

Police said Jones drives a red 2017 Toyota Corolla with the license plate “LG3175.”

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is urged to contact to the Plainville Police Department at (508) 809-5555.