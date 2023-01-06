COHASSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Cohasset woman who’s been missing since New Year’s Day.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home early Sunday morning.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said the mother of three was reported missing simultaneously by her husband and her employer on Wednesday.

Walshe works in Washington, D.C., and regularly travels for her job, according to Quigley.

It is believed that Walshe left her home in a rideshare bound for Logan Airport, though Quigley confirmed she hasn’t boarded a plane this week.

“There was a flight booked,” he said. “She did have a ticket issued for Jan. 3. She never got on that flight.”

The police chief said Walshe is believed to have had her bags with her when she left her home, though her cell phone has been turned off since Jan. 1 and none of her debit or credit cards have been active.

It’s unclear at this time whether Walshe is in any danger.

“Right now this is a missing person investigation,” Quigley said. “We have nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal.”

Quigley said Walshe’s husband, family, friends and employer are cooperating with the investigation.

The police chief also acknowledged the fire that broke out inside Walshe’s former home Friday afternoon. He said investigators are looking into any possible connections between the fire and her disappearance.

“It’s a very strange coincidence,” he said.

Walshe is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion. It is also believed that she has a Eastern European accent.

Anyone who knows of Walshe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cohasset Detective Harrison Schmidt, at (781) 383-1055 ext. 6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.