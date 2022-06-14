LOWELL, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing in Lowell Tuesday morning.

The boy, named Harry, was last seen around 9:15 a.m. in his babysitter’s backyard, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Harry’s parents told police they had dropped him off at the Freda Lane residence around 7 a.m. Police said the babysitter contacted 911 around 9:30 a.m. when she couldn’t find the toddler.

Officers searched her residence and the surrounding neighborhood but couldn’t find him.

Harry’s disappearance prompted a massive police response to the Pawtucketville neighborhood. Officers spend hours Tuesday searching the neighborhood and nearby wetlands.

“I would like to encourage all residents of the area to assist us by checking around their properties and in areas that others might not think to look,” Lowell Police Chief Barry Golner said.

Harry was last seen wearing a long-sleeved maroon shirt and gray pants with a white stripe on them.

Police do not suspect any foul play in connection with the boy’s disappearance at this time.

Anyone who spots the toddler or may know of his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Lowell Police Department at (978) 937-3200.