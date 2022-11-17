TISBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a bank in Martha’s Vineyard at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said the suspects rushed into the Rockland Trust Bank in Tisbury just after 8 a.m. as employees were opening for business.

O’Keefe said the suspects were all wearing masks, gloves and were armed with handguns.

While everyone should remain vigilant, O’Keefe said residents shouldn’t be “overly alarmed.”

“This was a targeted crime and there is no additional information that should cause undue fear,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to contact the Tisbury Police Department at (508) 696-4240 or Massachusetts State Police Trooper Dustin Shaw at (508) 693-0545.