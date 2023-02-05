EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — There was a heavy police presence on Spooner Street in Easton, Massachusetts on Sunday, causing several roads in the area to be blocked off.
Authorities first arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and appeared to be gathering evidence around a house on Spooner Street.
Police were still in the area as of 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
Neighbors tell 12 News that they heard a single gunshot sometime Sunday afternoon.
Representatives of the Medical Examiner’s office were seen at the home along with Massachusetts State Police.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more details become available.