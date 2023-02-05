EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — There was a heavy police presence on Spooner Street in Easton, Massachusetts on Sunday, causing several roads in the area to be blocked off.

Authorities first arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and appeared to be gathering evidence around a house on Spooner Street.

Police were still in the area as of 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Neighbors tell 12 News that they heard a single gunshot sometime Sunday afternoon.

Representatives of the Medical Examiner’s office leaving Spooner Street (WPRI)

Representatives of the Medical Examiner’s office were seen at the home along with Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more details become available.