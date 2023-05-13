HAVERHILL, Mass. (WPRI) — Haverhill police have found six siblings who were reported missing this week.

Police said on Saturday that they were looking for three boys and three girls: Ominsty Great (7 months old); Cyper Great (11 months); Cyphaya Great (3 years old); Journea Great (5 years old); Odyessea, Great (6 years old) and Jatari Baker-Wooden (9 years old).

Authorities thought they may have been in the Randolph area.

The children had been missing since at least Wednesday, when police say they received a report of child abuse. Police said a victim indicated that her mother and stepfather abused her and her siblings.

Police also said the parents and other family members had been “uncooperative with attempts to locate the children.”