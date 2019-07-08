Elderly couple killed in Plainville crash

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A serious crash in Plainville claimed the lives of an elderly couple Monday afternoon, Eyewitness News has learned.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, the couple’s car collided with a work van on Taunton Street.

Both vehicles sustained serious damage. An Eyewitness News on scene noticed the roof of the couple’s car was completely torn off – as if crews used the Jaws of Life to get them out.

The couple was rushed to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The DA’s office said the driver of the work van stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Police have closed down Route 152 between Routes 1 and 106 as they continue to investigate. Those heading through that area are advised to seek alternate routes.