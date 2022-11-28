BOSTON (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after the remains of four infants were discovered inside a Boston apartment earlier this month, according to authorities.

The Boston Police Department confirmed the remains were of two male and two female infants Monday.

Police said officers responded to the East Broadway apartment after being called to investigate there and found what appeared to be a human fetus or infant.

Detectives returned to the apartment the next day and found what appeared to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The results of the infants’ autopsies are still pending, according to police, though their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).