BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — The search continues for a Massachusetts woman who’s been missing for more than a week.

Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen leaving a Brookfield home on the night of Jan. 10.

On Thursday, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office released new surveillance images of Tee that were captured on Jan. 6.

District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said the ground search will resume on Saturday with several agencies involved including state, local, and environmental police.

“The Worcester Police Department cadets — just a couple weeks away from graduation — have volunteered,” Early said. “They’re going to be working with the state police and used as additional manpower.”

In the meantime, investigators continue to review tips and video submitted by the public, according to Early. He encouraged area residents and businesses to review their video if they haven’t already.

“If it doesn’t show us exactly where she might be, it does help us eliminate some areas so that they can focus on the areas where hopefully we’ll find Brittany alive,” Early said.

Tee stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Officials said she left on foot and was last seen wearing a black winter coat, hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and work boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the dedicated tip line (508) 453-7589. Early said tips can be left anonymously.