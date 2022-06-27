BRIMFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police have released the names of two of the three teenagers who died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Police said Monday that 19-year-old Vincent Ardizzoni, of Holland, and 18-year-old Shane Douglas, of West Brookfield, died in the crash reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday in Brimfield.

Police had said that Ardizzoni was believed to be driving.

The third fatality was a 17-year-old boy from Oxford. Police are not making his name public because he is a juvenile.

A 17-year-old boy from Brookfield survived the crash and went to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.