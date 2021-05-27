Police: Pawtucket woman, 3 men arrested following armed home invasion and robbery

Courtesy of the Bridgewater Police Department (From Left to Right: Samantha Johnson, 27, of Pawtucket, Eliah Woolley, 20, of Brockton, Wildj Jean, 18, of Bridgewater, and Jovan Riboul, 25 of Brockton)

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — Four people, including a Pawtucket woman, are facing charges after a lengthy investigation into an armed home invasion and robbery in Bridgewater back in February, according to police.

On Feb. 14, a man walked into the Bridgewater Police Station bleeding from his head around 1:45 a.m. and said he had just been the victim of an armed home invasion and was assaulted at his apartment on Hammond Street.

According to the victim, cash, his cellphone, a gaming device, and his roommate’s television and cellphone were allegedly taken by a group of males.

The suspects, later identified as Wildj Jean, 18, of Bridgewater, and Jovan Riboul, 25, and Eliah Woolley, 20, both of Brockton, allegedly entered the apartment with firearms and demanded cash.

The victim told police he was pistol-whipped until he gave up his cash and cellphone. He was transported to the hospital to be treated. Other roommates in the apartment were not injured.

An investigation led to the arrest of Samantha Johnson, 27, of Pawtucket, for allegedly using a credit card stolen from the victims. Police say she is not believed to have been involved in the home invasion.

Riboul and Johnson also allegedly used one of the stolen cellphones to change the settings of an electronic banking app, allowing them access to the victim’s funds to send to themselves.

Police obtained multiple search warrants and arrests warrants and were able to arrest Riboul, Jean and Johnson last week. Woolley was already in custody on unrelated charges, police added.

Riboul, Jean and Woolley were all charged with, Home Invasion, Robbery While Armed and Masked, Armed Assault in a Dwelling, and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Riboul and Johnson are facing charges of Larceny of a Credit Card, Identity Fraud, and Money Laundering. All four suspects were also charged with Larceny.

According to police, Riboul, Jean and Woolley were arraigned and are being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Johnson was arraigned and released on personal recognizance.