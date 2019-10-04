Police officers in Mass. help snapping turtle cross the road

Massachusetts

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton Police officer helped a snapping turtle cross the street Wednesday morning. 

Animal Control Officer Howe and Officer McLaughlin were called to the area of 98 North Elm Street after receiving reports about a turtle entering the roadway around 10:39 a.m. 

Upon arrival, the two officers located a big snapping turtle and assisted it across the street. 

After being assisted, the snapping turtle continued its journey to the swamp, in case anyone was wondering why the turtle crossed the road. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams