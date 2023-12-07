WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A veteran police officer and a National Grid worker have died after being hit and killed at a construction worksite Wednesday in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Totten Pond Road.

Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, allegedly tried to make a U-turn when he crashed into a Jeep and continued driving before crashing into 58-year-old Waltham police officer Paul Tracey and a 36-year-old National Grid worker from Cambridge, according to Ryan.

Both victims were working at the construction site at the time of the crash and died from their injuries. Two other National Grid workers were injured.

After crashing into the worksite, Simon kept driving, hitting multiple other vehicles before abandoning his truck and running on foot, Ryan said. He then stole a police cruiser at knifepoint before fleeing and crashing on Winter Street.

He tried to flee again but Ryan said he was apprehended and arrested after a brief foot chase.

Simon has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery.

He will be arraigned on Thursday and additional charges are likely, according to Ryan.

The incident remains under investigation.